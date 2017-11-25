Early-morning earthquake detected near Trinity

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake was detected in north Alabama in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:06 a.m., approximately five miles southwest of Trinity.

