Early-morning earthquake detected near Trinity

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
TRINITY, AL (WAFF) -

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake was detected in north Alabama in the early morning hours of Saturday. 

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:06 a.m., approximately five miles southwest of Trinity. 

