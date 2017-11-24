Hundreds gather for Tinsel Trail lighting in Huntsville

With a flick of a switch, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle kicked off this year's Tinsel Trail before a large crowd at Big Spring Park Friday night.

About 300 Christmas trees are on display this year.

Each tree is decorated in a unique way by the people, group or business that sponsored it.

This is the seventh year for the Tinsel Trail, which is quickly becoming a holiday tradition for families. Nicole Tidwell brought her 6-year-old son, Knox and her 17-year-old daughter, Madison to get in the holiday mood.

"It puts us in the Christmas spirit with the Christmas music, and everybody and their families around, and seeing all the trees lit up. And it's nice to be able to walk around a do the ice skating," she said.

Battle said the display has joined a number of holiday traditions in the city.

"When we opened Santa's Village, there must have been 500 people in line. All families. Grandparents with their grandchildren. Parents with their little children, pushing them in their strollers,” Battle said.

He added, “And over here, we see families of all kinds coming through here, enjoying the holidays. And enjoying just coming together as a community. That's what the holidays are all about.”

The Tinsel Trail will be open through January 2.

The lights go on at dusk each night and stay on until midnight.

