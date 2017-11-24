Christmas tree shortages not expected locally

Now that Thanksgiving is over, many of you will likely be putting up your Christmas tree this weekend.

But what kind will be going up in your home?

George Brown has operated Valley Christmas Tree Plantation in Madison County for over 40 years and says trends in live Christmas tree sales have been impacted by demographics.

Some parts of the country are seeing shortages because of flooding or fires, but that's not an issue in Alabama.

Back in the 70's, about 56 percent or so of the households in the United States were owned by couples with children. And they are the main people who by live Christmas trees.

After 2000, that was down to about 27 percent.

Brown says live Christmas tree sales have been climbing back up over the last decade.

Many families still enjoy the experience of coming out to their farm and picking that perfect tree.

It’s all about the experience, over convenience.

