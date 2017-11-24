Christmas tree shortages not expected locally

Many people will hit traffic while visiting family on Thanksgiving, but what about everyday traffic woes? WAFF 48 News looked at a highway thousands travel every day: Highway 72.More >>
A north Alabama native is now among the top 11 contestants on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
An Athens man suspected of being a key player in the local crystal meth trade is now facing charges after an investigation that spanned several weeks culminated in an early morning drug bust at his home.More >>
Some people living with Parkinson's disease in the Tennessee Valley are taking back their lives by just rolling with the punches. And a local researcher has devised a new way to help them.More >>
Huntsville police say someone was shot near Pulaski Pike and Poplar Ave Saturday afternoon..More >>
There’s only one thing we have to say to the “granddaddy of hornets’ nests” - nope.More >>
In a statement, Interpol said the suspects are accused of forcing victims "to engage in activities ranging from begging to prostitution, with little to no regard for working conditions or human life."More >>
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema has been dismissed by the University of Arkansas, it was announced by Interim Athletics Director Julie Cromer Peoples. Bielema completed his fifth season as the Razorbacks’ head coach on Friday. “Shortly after the completion of today’s game, I met with Coach Bret Bielema and informed him of our decision to move forward with new leadership in the Razorback Football program,” Cromer People...More >>
Trump said in October that welfare reform was "becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system."More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
