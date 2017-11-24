Reward offered for Moulton burglar’s arrest

Warrior Mountain Trading Post in Moulton is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of an individual who burglarized the store last Tuesday night after the store closed.

Authorities are still searching for the unidentified suspect caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing the store located on Alabama 33 South.

In what the store owners think was a professional burglary, someone cut the wires to the store’s outside surveillance cameras prompting police to respond. But when they arrived, there was nobody there.

When police left the scene, presumably the same person returned sometime later to finish the job. Though the outside wires were cut, the surveillance cameras in the store managed to catch the burglar in action.

