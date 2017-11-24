Uncounted Votes Discovered in Marshall County

The Marshall County Democratic Party has found 323 ballots from the Aug. 15 primary election for U.S. Senate that were not counted in the original vote tally.

They won’t change the outcome of the election, but they will be added to the final vote tally at a special called meeting of the Marshall County canvassing board today (Wednesday) at 10 a.m. in the probate judge’s office.

The Democrats discovered the discrepancy by comparing the beat-by-beat computer totals from election night to the printed tapes from voting machines that same evening.

“All of the missing ballots were cast at the Boaz Recreation Center,” said Susan McKenney, chairwoman of the Marshall County Democratic Executive Committee. “The discrepancy in the vote total was discovered by the Marshall County Democratic Party during its analysis of the ballot machine receipts provided to the County Executive Committee after the primary. The receipts showed the results of two ballot machines at the polling place, yet just one of the machines’ results was entered into the final tally and thereby certified a week later on Aug. 22.”

