Huntsville Fire and Rescue battling apartment fire on Grandview Boulevard

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Eight units of Huntsville Fire and Rescue are working a two-alarm structure apartment fire in the 1000 block of Grandview Boulevard.

On Friday morning at least eight units were on scene at Colonial Grand At Edgewater.

We have a crew en route and will provide more information as soon as it is available. 

