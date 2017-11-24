Small Business Saturday is huge for locally owned shops - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Small Business Saturday is huge for locally owned shops

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Friday may be Black Friday but local businesses around the country are preparing for Saturday. 

Small Business Saturday is a big deal for locally owned shops.

It encourages the community to shop and dine at local businesses instead of national retailers.

Business owners say this is one of the biggest shopping days of the year with a giant impact on the local economy. Small businesses are how communities thrive.

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010. 

It is a nationally recognized day to celebrate the many special and diverse local businesses that make cities and towns unique.  

For more information go to the Alabama Retail Association by clicking here.  

