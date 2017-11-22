Kitchen Cops; 9 poor scores include back-to-back low performer

Donna's Barn & Cafe in Elkmont is a back-to-back Kitchen Cops low performer. Last time, they scored a 76. When the inspector returned for their reinspection, they scored an 81. To keep bacteria from multiplying quickly, hot-holding food must be maintained at least 135 degrees. The Limestone County Health Department reports nacho cheese was 18 degrees under that mandated minimum temperature, and chili was off by 10 degrees.

Mildred's Restaurant in Ardmore, Alabama earned an 73 during its most recent inspection. Temperature issues are reported there too. The inspector reports soup was 18 degrees below the required hot-holding temperature, and mac & cheese was 7 degrees shy of 135. The inspector also reports finding no measurable sanitizer in water used for washing pots and pans.

The Zaxby's in Hazel Green scored an 82. The inspector reports chicken fingers under the required hot-holding temperature and that several cold food items were above the required maximum temperature of 41 degrees.

The Red Lobster in Huntsville scored an 84. The inspector reports finding hair in a container of thawing shrimp.

Fulin's Asian Cuisine in Decatur also scored an 84. The Morgan County Health Department reports steak, chicken, crab meat and shrimp were 4 to 8 degrees over the required cold-holding temperature.

The J Mart on Highway 72 East scored a 77. The Limestone County Health Department reports that the fountain drink nozzles were not clean.

Ol' Heidelberg in Huntsville scored an 84. The inspector reports two sets of knives were on a storage shelf with dried liquid and food on them.

Yogi's Texaco in Highway 72 West in Tuscumbia scored an 82. The inspector reports there was no hot water, which was fixed later during the same day in which inspection took place.

The Sunoco at 2200 University Drive in Huntsville scored an 84. The inspector reports they did not have chemical test papers for monitoring the bleach concentration in water used to for cleaning.

