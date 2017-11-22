Crime Stoppers: Man robs family at Huntsville hotel

Police say this man robbed a family at Comfort Inn on Torok Circle in Huntsville on Oct. 14, 2017. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

It's not every week that weapons are involved in Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, but this is one of those weeks.

This all went down at the Comfort Inn on Torok Circle in Huntsville on Oct 14. According to Huntsville police, a man was standing suspiciously in the lobby of the hotel, apparently waiting for a victim. And he found one.

Police say the suspect robbed a man and his family at gunpoint.

A White Ford Expedition or Explorer circled the parking lot for a few minutes.

If you recognize him, there could be up to a $1,000 reward. All you have to do is make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime.

