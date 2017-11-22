Crime Stoppers: Duo robs family at Huntsville hotel - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

256 53 CRIME

Crime Stoppers: Duo robs family at Huntsville hotel

Huntsville police say these men robbed a family at Comfort Inn on Torok Circle on Oct. 14, 2017. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers) Huntsville police say these men robbed a family at Comfort Inn on Torok Circle on Oct. 14, 2017. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

It's not every week that weapons are involved in Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, but this is one of those weeks.

This all went down at the Comfort Inn on Torok Circle in Huntsville on Oct 14. According to Huntsville police, two men seen on surveillance video were standing suspiciously in the lobby of the hotel. They were apparently waiting for a victim. And they found one.

Police say the two men robbed a man and his family at gunpoint.

A White Ford Expedition or Explorer circled the parking lot for a few minutes.

If you recognize either of these men, there could be up to a $1,000 reward. All you have to do is make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

