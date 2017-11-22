Union Grove restaurant hosting free Thanksgiving meal for surrounding counties

Top of the Mountain Cafe on Brindlee Mountain in Union Grove is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal for all surrounding communities on Thursday.

There will be turkey and dressing and a variety of trimmings. Loretta Shedd, owner of the restaurant, said this event is for everyone, no matter the circumstances.

"We had 73 people last year and we're hoping for a whole lot more this year. And it's for everybody. It's for Morgan County, Marshall County, whoever wants to come. Just anybody that wants to come, if you don't have a place to go or if your family is not here. Just anybody that wants to come, they're welcome," said Shedd.

Top of the Mountain Cafe is located on Highway 231 at Union Grove Road right at the Marshall County line.

The free Thanksgiving lunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will last until they run out of food.

