Fluoride to remain out of North Marshall Utilities water

Fluoride will remain out of the North Marshall Utilities water.

The water board took no action on a request to put fluoride back in the water.

The board voted last year to remove it.

Some dentists and other health professionals then sought to urge the board to put it back in.

Grant Mayor Larry Walker said he plans to discuss the board's lack of action with the City Council to see if there's interest in addressing the matter.

