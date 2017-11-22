Florence man accused of trying to burn house he was staying in

Police arrested a Florence man they say tried to set fire to a house he was staying in.

Florence police responded to an unwanted guest call in the 900 block of Beale Street at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Responding officers said they saw Howard Vaughn, 65, trying to set the house on fire while other occupants were inside.

According to police, a witness said Vaughn started fires in several different locations. The two other occupants were able to put the fires out without major damage. No one was injured.

Vaughn was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $55,500 bond.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

