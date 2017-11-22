Experts stress car safety ahead of holiday travel

As you get ready to hit the road with your family for the holidays, experts say you should give your car a little extra attention to help keep you safe.

For the crew at the Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers on North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville, Wednesday was one of their busiest days of the year, as a steady stream of drivers pulled in to have their vehicles serviced to prep for Thanksgiving travel.

They stressed the main things you need to look at before hitting the highway.

"One of the main things is to make sure your oil is checked, make sure your antifreeze is checked. Check your tires for wear. Make sure you have proper inflation. Those are the three major things you want to check," said Manager Dana Perillo.

Officials recommend having your vehicle inspected prior to any holiday travel.

Millions of people are expected to travel over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, and the American Red Cross also offered tips travelers can follow as they visit loved ones over the long weekend.

More vehicles will be on the roads, making the travel risks greater. Bad weather and distracted drivers add to the danger. Plan ahead and expect delays.

DRIVING SAFETY:

1. Make sure your car is in good condition for a road trip.

2. Pack an emergency preparedness kit and supplies in the trunk.

3. Share travel plans with a family member or friend.

4. Check the weather along your route and plan for travel around any storms that may be coming.

5. Be well rested and alert.

6. Buckle up, slow down, and don't drive impaired.

7. Follow the rules of the road and use caution in work zones.

8. Give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones.

9. Make frequent stops. During long trips, rotate drivers. If you're too tired to drive, stop and get some rest.

10. If you have car trouble, pull of the road as far as possible.

