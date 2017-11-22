My Take - November Adoption Month

November is National Adoption Month. The goal is to increase national awareness and bring attention to the need for permanent families for children and youth in the U.S. foster care system.



Each year, the initiative focuses its outreach and awareness-raising efforts around a new adoption-related theme. For 2017 the theme is, "Teens Need Families, No Matter What,".

Many of these young people are less likely to be adopted, often because of their age, and will age out without a stable support system.

Securing lifelong connections for these teens, legally and emotionally, is an urgent need and a critical component of their future achievements and overall well-being.

The holiday season is about many things and certainly one of those is family. I personally have two wonderful children 11 and 16 that are adopted. I can't tell you what our kids mean to our family.

If you're interested in adopting from foster care, check out the resources and photolisting from AdoptUSKids.com



I'm Dave Thomason, that's My Take, What's yours?

If you'd like to respond to this editorial email mytake@waff.com. Please include your name and the name of your town in your response.