MyTake - Small Business

It's exciting as a community when a large company comes to our area with the promise of hundreds of new jobs, and for that we're thankful.



But at the same time let's remember the importance that small businesses brings to our communities as well.

More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two-thirds of the new jobs in the U.S. each year.

These entrepreneurs are very important to the quality of our communities and they deserve our support with the upcoming shopping season.

Last year nation-wide 95 Million people embraced Small Business Saturday as a holiday shopping tradition.

This year lets support our small businesses and keep them thriving! On November 25th make a big difference and shop small.



I'm Dave Thomason that's "My Take" What's yours?



