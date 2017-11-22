Sylvania woman struck and killed on Highway 75

A DeKalb County woman is dead after being struck on Highway 75.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Monday evening.

Sylvania police say the woman and her husband had a flat tire so they began walking.

The woman was later struck on Highway 75 in Sylvania between Industrial Lane and Newsom Lane.

The coroner this morning identified the woman as 38-year-old Christy Loudermilk of Sylvania.

