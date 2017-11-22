Guntersville woman facing charges of sexual abuse of a child

Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Guntersville woman and charged her with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age on Monday afternoon.

30-year-old Anna Marie Gomez of Guntersville is in the Marshall County jail. Her bond is set half a million dollars.

Authorities tell us an investigation is ongoing as they await results of a forensic evaluation of electronic devices found in the home.

The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Guntersville police, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security also participated in the arrest of Gomez.

