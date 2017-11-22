Guntersville woman accused of sexually abusing child, sharing pictures online

Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Guntersville woman Monday afternoon and charged her with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age.

Prosecutors allege 30-year-old Anna Marie Gomez took pictures of herself sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl then sent those pictures to men she met over the internet. Prosecutors also say an investigation into one of those men in another state revealed the picture leading them back to Gomez.

Sheriff's investigators are doing a forensic evaluation on the electronic devices that were taken from her home. Investigators say they expect more charges to be filed, including federal charges.

Gomez appeared before a judge on Wednesday where she was appointed an attorney. Bond was set at $500,000.

The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Guntersville police, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security also participated in the arrest of Gomez.

