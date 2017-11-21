New lawsuit alleges deputy caught coworkers having sex in Madison Co. Sheriff's Office

A north Alabama native is now among the top 11 contestants on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
An Athens man suspected of being a key player in the local crystal meth trade is now facing charges after an investigation that spanned several weeks culminated in an early morning drug bust at his home.
Some people living with Parkinson's disease in the Tennessee Valley are taking back their lives by just rolling with the punches. And a local researcher has devised a new way to help them.
Huntsville police say someone was shot near Pulaski Pike and Poplar Ave Saturday afternoon.
Deputies in Coosa County are searching for an escaped inmate they described as "extremely armed and dangerous."
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.
David Cassidy became an instant teen heartthrob as Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family," which ran from 1971 to 1974, and while singing on tour, with his concerts selling out in major venues like Madison Square Garden.
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.
The salon canceled the boy's appointment via email, saying the stylist booked felt they were not a "good fit" for Oelke and her son's needs.
More details are being released following the capture of an "armed and dangerous" Alabama jail escapee who was captured in the Atlanta area late Tuesday night.
