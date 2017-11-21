Killen police chief suspended over Facebook comments

Killen Police Chief Bryan Hammond has been suspended over comments he made on Facebook.

Hammond said he and a friend were kidding around about the U.S. Senate race on social media.Hammond said "silence is consent" while describing people who ignore accusations from the opposing side.

Screenshots of their conversations made the rounds on social media.

Mayor Tim Tubbs said Hammond will be suspended without pay for 15 calendar days.

"I'm disappointed and we expect better," Tubbs said.

Hammond said he's "truly sorry" if any of his comments offended anyone.

His suspension could end Dec. 3 pending a meeting before the full council the next day. If that happens, he'd return to work Dec. 6..

