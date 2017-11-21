Albertville grocery distributor prepares for busiest day of the year

If you haven't started shopping for items on your Thanksgiving menu yet, chances are you're not alone. Wednesday is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.

“Mostly because of tradition and so many people do that get together on the actual day, so the day before Thanksgiving will be our largest day of the year,” said Jay Mitchell, CEO of Mitchell Grocery Corp. in Albertville.

“We have to start months in advance trying to predict what the demand is and make arrangements to bring the product in. We have to buy turkeys in February in order to get the right supply and the right price,” he said.

Mitchell estimates they've ordered around 30,000 turkeys for their stores this year, which are being distributed from their Albertville warehouse. Crews are working around the clock to get all the products out to the stores in time for Thanksgiving.

“Trucks will be leaving here as late as nine or ten o’clock tonight,” said Mitchell.

At the Guntersville Foodland, the madness will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday, with peak times from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Store manager Ricky Bethune said after the day is over, they'll start all over again Friday for another busy day as shoppers prepare for the Iron Bowl.

“We really expect it to be big this time because there's a lot on the line. And we'll start Friday afternoon really. After folks do their Black Friday shopping, they'll start coming in, getting grilling needs, party needs and things of that nature,” said Bethune.

Some shoppers hope to avoid the crowds on Wednesday. Anne Montgomery of Guntersville said this is her fourth trip to store this week, but she's ready.

“I started on the dressing, made four pans of cornbread two days ago, so I've started early,” said Montgomery.

Even if you did start early, there's always that one item you might forget and it might not be there when you go back.

Mitchell said there’s one item every year that seems to be a problem.

“Sage is probably the number one item that gets overlooked and makes people upset. We try not to run out of the holiday items, you know,” said Mitchell.

