Buy a Christmas tree for a good cause

We're all getting into the holiday spirit now, some of us even considering getting a Christmas tree soon.

But what if your tree shopping could benefit missions abroad as well as schools in Madison?

One church is making that possible. New Life Chapel is doing a service project called "Buy a Tree, Change a Life."

The new church is launching January 7 at Discovery Middle School. Their pastor says, for now, they want to reach out to the community.

"We live in a day and age where we just want to show the love of Jesus Christ in everything we do and this is an opportunity for our community here in the city of Madison to reach out to people that are hurting and provide for them this Christmas, said Michael Williams, New Life Chapel Pastor.

He says folks can walk around, pick the tree they like, and then pay the sticker price, or donate more. He says every penny goes to local schools, and missions abroad.

