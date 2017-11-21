Buy a Christmas tree for a good cause

A north Alabama native is now among the top 11 contestants on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
An Athens man suspected of being a key player in the local crystal meth trade is now facing charges after an investigation that spanned several weeks culminated in an early morning drug bust at his home.More >>
Some people living with Parkinson's disease in the Tennessee Valley are taking back their lives by just rolling with the punches. And a local researcher has devised a new way to help them.More >>
Huntsville police say someone was shot near Pulaski Pike and Poplar Ave Saturday afternoon..More >>
Deputies in Coosa County are searching for an escaped inmate they described as "extremely armed and dangerous."More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.More >>
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.More >>
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.More >>
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while...More >>
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.More >>
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.More >>
The salon canceled the boy’s appointment via email, saying the stylist booked felt they were not a “good fit” for Oelke and her son’s needs.More >>
More details are being released following the capture of an "armed and dangerous" Alabama jail escapee who was captured in the Atlanta area late Tuesday night.More >>
Bus surveillance video has been released showing a 15-year-old student being body slammed by officers.More >>
