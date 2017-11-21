Woman killed in DeKalb County house fire

The DeKalb County Coroner identified the 84-year-old woman killed in a fire as Lucille Bolding.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a woman died as a result of a house fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on County Road 386 in the Aroney community. Officials say the call came in after 9 a.m.

Sheriff's officials say a Bolding was found inside the house. Officials believe she died from smoke inhalation.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

