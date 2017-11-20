Russellville police officer reinstated following suspension over traffic stop

A Russellville police officer is back on the job after being suspended over a traffic stop on Nov. 6.

Officer Brett Evans' attorney said Evans was suspended after pulling over the friend of a Russellville City Council member for a revoked license. Attorney Tony Hughes said the called that council member to try to get Evans to let him go. Evans refused.

Following an investigation, the council voted to reinstate officer Evans Monday night.

"The following night, there was a city council meeting. That councilman made a motion to terminate that officer from the RPD because he didn't drop the charges against someone who we contend was his friend," said Hughes.

The Russelville City Council went into executive session Monday night, then voted to reinstate him back to full duty.

Five council members agreed, but Councilman Arthur Elliott abstained. He declined comment on why.

"When that investigation came back tonight, they reported in an exec session and during that executive session I guess they got all the information, all the facts together. They came out and the council reinstated him, so we're excited officer Evans is back to work serving the town of Russellville," said Hughes.

Evans goes back to work soon.

Hughes said the investigation continues, and he will send his findings to the ethics commission in Montgomery.

