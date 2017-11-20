Police: Man steals vehicle from Albertville convenience store, crashes, flees scene

An Athens man suspected of being a key player in the local crystal meth trade is now facing charges after an investigation that spanned several weeks culminated in an early morning drug bust at his home.More >>
Red Marlow is a country singer who's also from Rogersville and is one of the top 12 contestants on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
Some people living with Parkinson's disease in the Tennessee Valley are taking back their lives by just rolling with the punches. And a local researcher has devised a new way to help them.More >>
Huntsville police say someone was shot near Pulaski Pike and Poplar Ave Saturday afternoon..More >>
?A manhunt is underway for an "armed and dangerous" Coosa County escapee who has sought to elude authorities in a growing crime spree.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
