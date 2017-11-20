Police: Man steals vehicle from Albertville convenience store, crashes, flees scene

Albertville police say 25-year-old Ryan Neal Honea is facing several charges after he stole a vehicle from the Highpoint Grocery Sunday morning.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Honea's actions during the incident make this a strong armed robbery case.

According to police, Honea approached a white F-250 parked near the store, noticed the keys were still in the ignition and hopped in. The owner of the truck reportedly saw him through the store window and ran out to confront him, and Honea kicked him in the chest and fled.

Albertville police obtained surveillance video from Highpoint Grocery that shows the incident.

"They left the grocery store in the vehicle and had a traffic accident just a few miles down the road where he hit a power pole. He then fled the scene on foot, and a couple of our officers were able to get a pretty good description from the homeowner and capture him just a few minutes later," said Smith.

Albertville police say the best way to prevent this from happening to you is to take the keys out of the ignition and lock your vehicle when you park.

The owner of Highpoint Grocery said this is the second vehicle stolen there in the last six months.

