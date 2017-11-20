‘Major ice dealer’ busted in Limestone County raid

An Athens man suspected of being a key player in the local crystal meth trade is now facing charges after an investigation that spanned several weeks culminated in an early morning drug bust at his home. His girlfriend was also arrested because authorities say she played a part in his drug operation.

Jeremy Roy Cameron, 29, and Shavonna Sue Barton, 25, were booked into the Limestone County Jail Monday morning. Cameron faces charges of drug trafficking, first-degree illegal possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond has not been set. Barton is charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree illegal possession of marijuana. She is being held on a $4,500 bond.

“This is someone who is not just selling grams. This is someone who has been moving pounds of ice at a time,” said Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, referring to Cameron.

Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say their probe started in September based on information gathered from informants.

Around 6 a.m., they executed a search warrant at the couple’s home on Nick Davis Road, near its intersection with Jones Road in East Limestone County.

Inside the house, investigators say they located about 3/4 pound of “ice” methamphetamine, over an ounce of marijuana, and 3.5 Xanax bars.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, along with investigators and assistance from the Limestone Correctional Facility’s K9 duo of Sgt. Aaron McCarley and K9 “Kilo,” made entry into the residence.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron and Barton were in their bedroom, with weapons within reach, when the team raided the house. Once everything was secure and the suspects were taken into custody, narcotics investigators Jamie King and Anthony Bruno say they found the ice, which is a pure and potent form of meth, as well as the marijuana and Xanax in a safe in the bedroom.

“We seized twelve firearms total, nine long guns, three hand guns, as well as nine vehicles, three motorcycles, a lawnmower, trailer and a boat and $9,000 cash. That was all proceeds from his narcotics trade,” King said.

Blakely commended his investigators for all of the hard work they put into the case. The street value of the ice is $9,000.

“We found out that we had someone who was a major ice dealer living here in our county. There’s been a lot of leg work, a lot of surveillance,” Blakely said. “This is someone we feel is actually a major dealer in our area and someone who has been supplying a lot of ice not only to people in Limestone County, but also in some of our surrounding counties so we’re just glad to be able to hopefully take him off the streets for a while.”

