Meals on Wheels collecting donations for holiday meals

Meals on Wheels needs help spreading some holiday cheer.

The Huntsville Senior Center feeds about 250 people every week through the program. More than 400 volunteers filter in year-round. About 20 drive their own vehicles every day to deliver hot meals to seniors over the age 60 across the Tennessee Valley.

The normal meal supplier will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 26-29., which means there won’t be any meals available for the customers. Fortunately, several local businesses are stepping to the plate to make sure no mouth goes unfed.

The senior center needs help raising nearly $5,000 for those meals. You can d rop donations off at the center at 2200 Drake Ave. or donate online. Please designate “Meals on Wheels Holiday Meals” when making donations.

