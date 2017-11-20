Army announces new AMRDEC director

The Army has selected a new director for the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center.

Dr. Juanita Harris was announced the AMRDEC director Nov. 17 and will assume her role on Nov. 26. Harris previously served as the director for AMRDEC's Weapons Development and Integration Directorate, which provides expertise in all aspects of weapon system design, development, improvement and integration for the Army.

"I am truly honored and humbled to have been selected as the new executive director for AMRDEC," said Harris. "I have a true passion for the Army and its mission. Being selected to serve as the AMRDEC director allows us to move forward strategically in meeting the needs of the Aviation and Missile Research & Development technology support to the Army."

Harris began her career at AMRDEC in Aug. 2012 as the deputy director for the Aviation Development Directorate. In Feb. 2015, Harris was selected for Senior Executive Service and assumed the role of WDI director. Harris has earned a bachelor of science in computer engineering from University of Illinois, a master of science in computer resources and information systems management from Webster University, and a doctorate of management in organizational leadership from the University of Phoenix.

"Dr. Harris has proven to be a strong leader with a strategic vision who keeps the needs of the Soldier foremost throughout her career," said Commanding General of the U.S. Army Research, Development, and Engineering Command, Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins.

As the new AMRDEC director, Harris said she looks forward to representing the AMRDEC within the senior leadership ranks of the Army and ensuring alignment with the Army's modernization priorities. She will begin her position with a 100 Day Strategic Engagement Plan designed to connect with the AMRDEC workforce, leaders at Redstone, and officials within the community.

"I expect to move forward deliberately with increased mission focus, customer and user engagements, industry and partnerships collaborations, and workforce development activities. Our focus must be on achieving value-based results and outputs."

An official ceremony for Harris will be held at a later date.

