Search warrant leads to major drug bust in Marshall County

A search warrant in Marshall County over the weekend led to a major drug bust.

According to police, the stop of James Kevin Chamblee led to a search of his home in Boaz.

During that search, police found five pounds of methamphetamine that was reportedly from Mexico, a half pound of marijuana, nine firearms and approximately $4,000 in cash.

Chamblee was then arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48