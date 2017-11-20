Quick solution to defrost your windshield

Sometimes when you wake up, you may not have enough time to defrost the windshield of your car. A simple solution involving water and rubbing alcohol can help save you time. The best part is you probably already have all the materials in your house.

Just combine 2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol with 1/3 cup of water, pour it into a spray bottle and spray it on your car’s windshield. You can store the solution in your car throughout the winter months because rubbing alcohol has a freezing point of -128 degrees.

