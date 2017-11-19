NWS: 2 tornadoes confirmed in Saturday storms

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirms two tornadoes touched down in Saturday’s storms.

The tornadoes were rated EF 1, and touched down in Colbert and Lawrence County.

Weather service officials say the Lawrence County storm touched down northeast of Hatton and was on the ground for more than two miles.

NWS officials say the storm had winds of 105 miles per hour.

The second tornado touched down near Littleville in Colbert County, with winds of 95 miles per hour. It was on the ground for nearly two miles.

NWS plans to release more information on Monday.

