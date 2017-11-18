Coroner: Limestone County man killed by vehicle while checking mail

Limestone County authorities confirm a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

It happened outside the victim's home on Alabama 99 near Easter Ferry Road. Limestone County coroner Mike West said the victim was crossing the road to check his mail when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. West identified him as 74-year-old Cordell Barnett.

The vehicle's occupants were taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital by ambulance.

West said he does not believe the weather or road conditions were a factor.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Trooper are on the scene of a car crash involving a pedestrian on AL 99 in Limestone co. There is one confirmed fatality. #alastatetroopers — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) November 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48