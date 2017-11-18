Coroner: Limestone County man killed by vehicle while checking mail

Many people will hit traffic while visiting family on Thanksgiving, but what about everyday traffic woes? WAFF 48 News looked at a highway thousands travel every day: Highway 72.More >>
Many people will hit traffic while visiting family on Thanksgiving, but what about everyday traffic woes? WAFF 48 News looked at a highway thousands travel every day: Highway 72.More >>
A north Alabama native is now among the top 11 contestants on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
A north Alabama native is now among the top 11 contestants on NBC's "The Voice."More >>
An Athens man suspected of being a key player in the local crystal meth trade is now facing charges after an investigation that spanned several weeks culminated in an early morning drug bust at his home.More >>
An Athens man suspected of being a key player in the local crystal meth trade is now facing charges after an investigation that spanned several weeks culminated in an early morning drug bust at his home.More >>
Some people living with Parkinson's disease in the Tennessee Valley are taking back their lives by just rolling with the punches. And a local researcher has devised a new way to help them.More >>
Some people living with Parkinson's disease in the Tennessee Valley are taking back their lives by just rolling with the punches. And a local researcher has devised a new way to help them.More >>
Huntsville police say someone was shot near Pulaski Pike and Poplar Ave Saturday afternoon..More >>
Huntsville police say someone was shot near Pulaski Pike and Poplar Ave Saturday afternoon..More >>
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.More >>
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.More >>
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.More >>
Authorities captured the man accused of shooting and killing a Texas state trooper in Freestone County late Thursday evening.More >>
The car crashed into the lake when the mother swerved to avoid a dog in the road.More >>
The car crashed into the lake when the mother swerved to avoid a dog in the road.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Just when you thought it might be safer to get back on the road after state Transportation Department workers began road work in the wake of the gas tax increase, a new report shows five of the most dangerous highways in America pass through South Carolina.More >>
Just when you thought it might be safer to get back on the road after state Transportation Department workers began road work in the wake of the gas tax increase, a new report shows five of the most dangerous highways in America pass through South Carolina.More >>
Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.More >>
Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.More >>
A Colorado man received the longest prison sentence for human trafficking in U.S. history.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
Authorities in Columbia are now looking a fatal crash that took place this week as part of a homicide investigation.More >>
Authorities in Columbia are now looking a fatal crash that took place this week as part of a homicide investigation.More >>