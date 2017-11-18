Storms causing damage in the Shoals - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Storms causing damage in the Shoals

Strong storms moved through Florence late this afternoon, bringing down trees, power lines and causing power outages across the Tennessee Valley.

The Advance Auto Parts store on Cloverdale Road in Florence sustained serious structural damage caused by strong winds. The EMA director said two employees inside had minor injuries.

The field house at Brooks High School in Killen and Lauderdale County High School also suffered damage.

