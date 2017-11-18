Storms causing damage in the Shoals

Strong storms moved through Florence late this afternoon, bringing down trees, power lines and causing power outages across the Tennessee Valley.

Viewer photos - damage on County Road 449 in Town Creek. She said lots of trees uprooted and there are reports of roofs off homes...we have a crew headed to Florence now pic.twitter.com/YtShQH4pBI — Leah Jordan WAFF (@leahjordanmedia) November 19, 2017

DAMAGE: Lauderdale Co., two suffered minor injuries at Advanced Auto Parts pictures on the left. On the right is Brooks HS Field house. Stay with @waff48 for the latest! pic.twitter.com/CMfUml8teu — Lauren Scharf WAFF (@LaurenScharfTV) November 19, 2017

The Advance Auto Parts store on Cloverdale Road in Florence sustained serious structural damage caused by strong winds. The EMA director said two employees inside had minor injuries.

The field house at Brooks High School in Killen and Lauderdale County High School also suffered damage.

Our division coordinator in north AL is reporting possible storm damage in Lauderdale & Lawrence counties #alwx — Alabama EMA (@AlabamaEMA) November 19, 2017

WAFF 48 News is gathering more damage information across the Valley. Please email information and photos to AllWAFFNews@waff.com.

