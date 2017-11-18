Storms causing multiple power outages - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Storms causing multiple power outages

Huntsville Utilities is reporting power outages in the area. 

There are power outages across Madison County affecting areas around the Huntsville International Airport, the City of Madison, New Market and South Huntsville.

Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

Outages have also been impacting Florence. 

Alabama Power reporting outages to the south. 

The outrages are likely associated with severe storms currently moving through the area.

