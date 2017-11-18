Storms causing multiple power outages

Huntsville Utilities is reporting power outages in the area.

There are power outages across Madison Co affecting areas around HSV International Airport, the City of Madison, New Market, and S Huntsville. Crews have been dispatched, causes are likely associated with severe storm currently moving through the area. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) November 19, 2017

We have a power outage in Northwest Madison County from the Tennessee state line south to Toney Road and from the Limestone County Line east to Scott Road. Crews are in route and service will be restored as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/UgZaP6px1k — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) November 19, 2017

There are power outages across Madison County affecting areas around the Huntsville International Airport, the City of Madison, New Market and South Huntsville.

Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

Outages have also been impacting Florence.

Multiple power outages in Florence right now, according to @cityoflorenceal. Remember to treat any intersections with malfunctioning lights as 4 way stops! Drive safe — Leah Jordan WAFF (@leahjordanmedia) November 19, 2017

Alabama Power reporting outages to the south.

8pm Storm Update: A strong line of thunderstorms is making its way through the state, and is causing some service interruptions for customers.



We currently have 26,600 affected statewide; around 13,700 in metro Birmingham, 10,400 to the west, and 2,300 in east Alabama. — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) November 19, 2017

BE SAFE: If you see lines or equipment down, stay away and don't touch!



Give us a call at 800-888-2726 and let us know where it is. — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) November 19, 2017

The outrages are likely associated with severe storms currently moving through the area.

Click here to view the outage map.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48