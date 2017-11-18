Police on scene of shooting in NW Huntsville

There is a heavy police presence near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Poplar Ave. in NW Huntsville.

A shooting was reported in the area around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. One male victim was taken transported from the scene via HEMSI with life-threatening injuries.

WAFF has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

