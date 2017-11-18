Male shot in NW Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Male shot in NW Huntsville

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police say someone was shot near Pulaski Pike and Poplar Ave Saturday afternoon.

Police say a male victim was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries via HEMSI.

