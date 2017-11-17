No prosecutions in Alabama crossover voting probe

The Alabama Secretary of State's investigation into alleged illegal voting during the U.S. Senate Republican runoff elections is done. They report the confirmed cases are far fewer than first suspected three weeks ago.

The investigation was in regard to a new law making voting in one party's primary and the opposite party's runoff election a felony.

Anyone convicted for voting in the Democratic primary then voting in the GOP runoff could have faced prison time, but even among what the Secretary of State Office has deemed as confirmed cases, no one will be prosecuted.

On Oct. 23, Secretary of State John Merrill announced there were 674 people suspected of crossover voting. Now, the number of confirmed cases is about one-fifth of that, only 140.

Merrill's office sent the names to 41 county probate offices for verification. Five hundred and thirty-four of the original 674 turned out to be mistakes by a poll worker, another election worker or the voter, but not cases in which voters intentionally switched parties to vote in the Democratic primary and the Republican runoff.

Probate judges found evidence to attribute the errors to poll workers or registrars through scanning errors. More than half of the suspected cases, 380, came out of Jefferson County. The final total of confirmed cases there is now zero.

In a written press release Friday, Merrill said after talking with the probate judges in the 20 counties in which there are confirmed cases, they have decided prosecution is not warranted.

