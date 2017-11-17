Meningococcal disease reported at Scottsboro school

A case of Neisseria meningitidis has been reported at Scottsboro Jr. High School.

Scottsboro City Schools posted a notice from the Alabama Department of Public Health warning parents that their children may have been exposed. Officials advise having your children examined as a precaution and making sure they are vaccinated.

Neisseria meningitidis is a highly contagious disease that may be spread via respiratory or throat secretions, such as saliva or spit.

Warning signs can include a sudden onset of fever, headache, stiff neck, confusion, and in some cases, rashes. If your child has any of these symptoms, have them examined by a medical professional.

The health department also recommends not sharing items that have been in contact with another person's saliva, as well as ensuring everyone in the household is up to date on vaccines.

Scottsboro City Schools posted this flyer of information on meningococcal disease.

