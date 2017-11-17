Aggie Pals raise money to help student get new handicap-accessible van

The Aggie Pals and special needs students gathered around Gage Saint at their Thanksgiving meal at Albertville High School on Nov. 17, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

The Aggie Pals program at Albertville High School held a Thanksgiving meal for special needs students at their school Friday.

They enjoyed turkey and dressing with all of the trimmings and even a dance party, showing off their moves.

Macy Kirby, president of Aggie Pals, said these students always brighten her day.

“These kids are like some of the, like, only people you can really be yourself around. And if you're ever having a hard day or, you know, whatever. If you go into their classroom, like, they always just brighten your day,” said Kirby.

Albertville junior Andrew Hansford helps Macy organize Aggie Pals events and said he feels he's found his calling in life: a career in special education.

“Hopefully, that's what I plan on doing, is trying to be a special ed teacher and then going and coaching and trying to come back here,” said Hansford.

Students in the program host events like these throughout the year for the special needs students. But they go above and beyond just organizing activities for them. Aggie Pals recently raised $2,400 to help Gage Saint's family purchase a new handicap-accessible van.

Saint appreciates the students' thoughtfulness and generosity towards him. He is also pretty excited about getting a new van.

“It'll be more comfortable. And something that I'll like more. It won't break down as much. The van we have now breaks down, like every time we drive it. So it'd be really good to have a new van,” he said.

Gage said his Aggie Pals are true friends and are constantly looking out for him.

“If I need help, they like feed me and stuff, and if I get bullied or something, they stand up for me for it,” said Saint.

The Aggie Pals program has had such an impact at Albertville High School, the students hope it will catch on to others.

“I mean it shows me a whole new meaning on life. And hopefully we could spread this to other schools out there and maybe get them to set up a program like this at their school,” said Hansford.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48