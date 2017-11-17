Albertville church hosting active shooter training Sunday

Churches in Marshall County will be getting some active shooter training this weekend.

So far, select members of 14 churches will be going to Lifepoint Church in Albertville to get training from Brian Webb from IHS Training. The event will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say it's something they need in light of recent church shootings.

“A lot of times if you research active shootings, people thought something was going on but they didn't have the confidence to interject, and we want to provide them with the tools to have confidence in that situation,” said Lifepoint Church's lead pastor, Matt Brooks.

“The majority of it is going to be what do you do when an active shooter event happens in the church, what are the proper procedures, how do you handle it, what do you so that your response is correct," Webb said.

Organizers say churches and the general public are invited to attend.

