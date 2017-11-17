AHSAA Super 7 to air live on Bounce TV WAFF 48.2

The Alabama High School Athletic Association will broadcast the entire Super 7 Football Finals on Bounce TV WAFF 48.2.
The 3A match-up between Hillcrest-Evergreen and Randolph County will air live on WAFF 48.
All games will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Team
|Team
|7A Final
|Wednesday, December 6
|7 p.m.
|McGill-Toolen
|Hoover
|3A Final
|Thursday, December 7
|11 a.m.
|Hillcrest-Evergreen
|Randolph County
|1A Final
|Thursday, December 7
|3 p.m.
|Sweetwater
|Pickens County
|5A Final
|Thursday, December 7
|7 p.m.
|St. Paul's
|Briarwood Christian
|4A Final
|Friday, December 8
|11 a.m.
|UMS-Wright
|Fayette County
|2A Final
|Friday, December 8
|3 p.m.
|Leroy
|Lanett
|6A Final
|Friday, December 8
|7 p.m.
|Wetumpka
|Pinson Valley
Bounce TV is available over the air via antenna on WAFF 48.2. It's also available via several area cable providers so check out the list below.
You can also watch Bounce TV WAFF 48.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.
If you're not near a television, you'll also be able to stream the game online or in the WAFF News app.
Cable systems which carry Bounce TV WAFF 48.2:
The following cable/satellite television providers have opted not to carry Bounce TV WAFF 48.2:
AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, and Dish Network
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.