AHSAA Super 7 to air live on Bounce TV WAFF 48.2

The Alabama High School Athletic Association will broadcast the entire Super 7 Football Finals on Bounce TV WAFF 48.2.

The 3A match-up between Hillcrest-Evergreen and Randolph County will air live on WAFF 48.

All games will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Game Date Time Team Team 7A Final Wednesday, December 6 7 p.m. McGill-Toolen Hoover 3A Final Thursday, December 7 11 a.m. Hillcrest-Evergreen Randolph County 1A Final Thursday, December 7 3 p.m. Sweetwater Pickens County 5A Final Thursday, December 7 7 p.m. St. Paul's Briarwood Christian 4A Final Friday, December 8 11 a.m. UMS-Wright Fayette County 2A Final Friday, December 8 3 p.m. Leroy Lanett 6A Final Friday, December 8 7 p.m. Wetumpka Pinson Valley

Bounce TV is available over the air via antenna on WAFF 48.2. It's also available via several area cable providers so check out the list below.

You can also watch Bounce TV WAFF 48.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.

If you're not near a television, you'll also be able to stream the game online or in the WAFF News app.

Cable systems which carry Bounce TV WAFF 48.2:

Comcast - 217

Charter - 174 or 192 (based on service location)

WOW - 133

Mediacom - 99

The following cable/satellite television providers have opted not to carry Bounce TV WAFF 48.2:

AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, and Dish Network



