AHSAA playoff games, Super 7 to air live on Bounce TV WAFF 48.2

The Alabama High School Athletic Association will broadcast select playoff games and the entire Super 7 Football Finals on Bounce TV WAFF 48.2.

The current playoff schedule is below:

Date Time Home Team Away Team Friday, November 10 7 p.m. McGill-Toolen Jeff Davis Friday, November 17 7 p.m. Homewood Clay-Chalkville Friday, November 24 7 p.m. TBD TBD Friday, December 1 7 p.m. TBD TBD

The Super 7 Football Finals schedule is below. All games will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Teams will be determined after the playoffs have finished.

Game Date Time Team Team 7A Final Wednesday, December 6 7 p.m. TBD TBD 3A Final Thursday, December 7 11 a.m. TBD TBD 1A Final Thursday, December 7 3 p.m. TBD TBD 5A Final Thursday, December 7 7 p.m. TBD TBD 4A Final Friday, December 8 11 a.m. TBD TBD 2A Final Friday, December 8 3 p.m. TBD TBD 6A Final Friday, December 8 7 p.m. TBD TBD

Bounce TV is available over the air via antenna on WAFF 48.2. It's also available via several area cable providers so check out the list below.

You can also watch Bounce TV WAFF 48.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.

If you're not near a television on Friday night, you'll also be able to stream the game online or in the WAFF News app.

Cable systems which carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2:

Comcast - 217

Charter - 174 or 192 (based on service location)

WOW - 133

Mediacom - 99

The following cable/satellite television providers have opted not to carry Bounce TV WAFF 48.2:

AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, and Dish Network



