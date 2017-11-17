AHSAA playoff games, Super 7 to air live on Bounce TV WAFF 48.2

The Alabama High School Athletic Association will broadcast select playoff games and the entire Super 7 Football Finals on Bounce TV WAFF 48.2.
The current playoff schedule is below:
|Date
|Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Friday, November 10
|7 p.m.
|McGill-Toolen
|Jeff Davis
|Friday, November 17
|7 p.m.
|Homewood
|Clay-Chalkville
|Friday, November 24
|7 p.m.
|TBD
|TBD
|Friday, December 1
|7 p.m.
|TBD
|TBD
The Super 7 Football Finals schedule is below. All games will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Teams will be determined after the playoffs have finished.
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Team
|Team
|7A Final
|Wednesday, December 6
|7 p.m.
|TBD
|TBD
|3A Final
|Thursday, December 7
|11 a.m.
|TBD
|TBD
|1A Final
|Thursday, December 7
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|TBD
|5A Final
|Thursday, December 7
|7 p.m.
|TBD
|TBD
|4A Final
|Friday, December 8
|11 a.m.
|TBD
|TBD
|2A Final
|Friday, December 8
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|TBD
|6A Final
|Friday, December 8
|7 p.m.
|TBD
|TBD
Bounce TV is available over the air via antenna on WAFF 48.2. It's also available via several area cable providers so check out the list below.
You can also watch Bounce TV WAFF 48.2 over the air with an antenna, which is available at most electronic stores.
If you're not near a television on Friday night, you'll also be able to stream the game online or in the WAFF News app.
[WATCH LIVE FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES]
The following cable/satellite television providers have opted not to carry Bounce TV WAFF 48.2:
AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, and Dish Network
