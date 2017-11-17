Rogersville's Santa Land opens for holiday with dazzling displays

Some say it's one of the best kept secrets in North Alabama- a Christmas attraction that draws families from near and far.

Santa Land in Rogersville is kicking off their holiday season and the owners hope visitors will come to enjoy their wonderland of sparkling lights and jubilant scenes.

It’s located on Highway 72, an hour outside of Huntsville and 15 minutes from Florence and it’s designed to fill guests of all ages with holiday cheer.

With Christmas in full swing across Alabama, many are going to holiday festivals, parades and community tree lightings. Santa Land hopes to offer a unique Christmas experience, with their heavily decorated grounds and different features.

There’s also an 8,000 square foot castle with more than 80 decorated Christmas trees inside. Around every corner, there's elaborate, beautiful displays.

Shane Dabbs says it's geared at providing a traditional Christmas in modern time.

“I tried to recreate Christmas from when I was kid and you'd go into the malls and things and you just that anymore. I just started created this place a few years ago and it's just built up from there,” he explained.

And every visitor helps contribute to a good cause. Santa Land donates proceeds to help local needy families and supply Christmas trees to families who don't have one.

“We have tens of thousands of lights,” Dabbs said. “It's an indoor/outdoor walk through event. It's a little different. You don't have to drive through it, you get to walk through it. You get to come in and see Santa in the workshop. You can come into Mrs. Claus' kitchen and the kids can decorate cookies. We have live reindeer outside.”

There are themed weekends with different characters, like Disney and Sesame Street.

“We just want you to come out and enjoy our event with your family,” Dabbs stated.

For Dabbs, it brings back a lot of fond memories of Christmas with his loved ones.

“We want to take you back to that time when Christmas wows you and sometimes you're just missing that now I think,” he added.

The grand opening is Saturday, November 18th at 6 p.m.

Santa Land will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

After December 15, it will be open nightly from 5:30 to 9 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

Admission is $5 for children (ages two and under are free) and $9 for adults.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48