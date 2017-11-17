Skate in the Park returns to downtown Huntsville

A popular holiday tradition is back for the sixth-straight year in downtown Huntsville.

Skating in the Park officially opens Friday, November 17 at 4 p.m.

The rink is located behind the Huntsville Museum of Art, adjacent to Big Spring Park.

Kerry Dornan, who is the museum’s board president, says there are a lot of new aspects spectators can enjoy.

This year a new sound system will allow them to play music. They will also have professional costumes characters to entertain visitors and a holiday house, which will be visited by Santa on the weekends.

There will also be a concession stand selling hot dogs, funnel cakes, pizza and hot chocolate.

Children of all ages are welcome. Tickets start at $5 for kids 8 and under—$10 for everyone else.

For more information about times and skate rental, visit the Skating in the Park Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48