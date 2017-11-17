Jermaine Funnymaine Johnson joins WAFF 48 Today to talk football - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jermaine Funnymaine Johnson joins WAFF 48 Today to talk football and Stand Up Live

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Jermaine Funnymaine Johnson stopped by the studio on Friday morning to talk about college football and his shows at Stand Up Live Huntsville this weekend!

Johnson will have two shows on Friday night at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. 

