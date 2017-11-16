Sheriff: Hartselle mom arrested after kids found living among feces, filth, drugs

Morgan County Drug Task Force agents say two children were removed from this home in Hartselle on Nov. 16, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Morgan County Drug Task Force agents say two children were removed from this home in Hartselle on Nov. 16, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

A Hartselle woman is charged with child abuse after investigators said they discovered her children were living in "deplorable" conditions. One investigator described it as a "house of horrors."

The woman's family and the property owner allowed WAFF 48 News inside the home because they want people to see the devastation methamphetamine can cause.

Morgan County Drug Task Force agents executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Fox Chapel Road on Thursday as part of a drug investigation. Sheriff Ana Franklin said once they got inside, they discovered was home covered in filth.

Agents said there was garbage and animal feces strewn throughout the residence. Dog feces covered the floor in 9-year-old boy's bedroom. Franklin said he and his 12-year-old sister were living there with their mother and a woman who is a relative.

They said they found marijuana and methamphetamine paraphernalia within the residence.

"Agents where astonished by the deplorable living conditions within the residence," Franklin said in a news release.

The Morgan County Department of Human Resources placed the children in the care of other family members.

32-year-old Tiffany Beavers was arrested and charged with torture/willful abuse of a child and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at: $100,300.

Family members said they have tried many times to help Beavers, but that she cut off communication with them and spent most the time in her room.

"This is what it does to children. This is what it does to families," Franklin said.

She added that the most difficult cases are ones that involve children.

"We look at this as the last step. It's sometimes the last thing that foliks can do to try and help break this cycle and get them the help that they need. But it's heartbreaking when you see children that have to live in this situation. It's not their faults," Franklin said.

Beavers' family members said before she was hooked in drugs, she was a smart young woman and a good mother. They said that now drugs have a hold on her, they're actually glad that she's going to jail and hope she can get sober. They said they didn't know where else to turn.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48