Neighborhood says Huntsville Utilities crews a danger to traffic

People that live in the Stone Mark neighborhood say they are fed up and ready for a solution because they say Huntsville Utilities is putting them in danger.

John Dullea, a concerned resident, said their actions seem very careless and very reckless. He is fed up with seeing utility crews parked on the sides of the roads, and it's creating a major traffic problem.

"I don't think they're paying enough attention to the safety risks when they set up shop in these areas. We have a lot of winding roads in this particular section, and if you go around, you'll see that there is very few warning signs. There's no flag men," said Dullea.

Subcontractors of Huntsville Utilities line Mathis Mountain Road and Everest Drive. Crews block much of the two lane roadway, forcing traffic to the middle.

There is one sign up at the base of Dullea's street.

WAFF 48 News asked Huntsville Utilities why their crews aren't warning residents of the work and if subcontractors are following company guidelines.

"That's a really hard question to answer because every contract is unique. They're expected to follow the law, but when it comes down to if every specific contract is held to a signage standard, I don't know," said Joe Gehrdes, communications direction with Huntsville Utilities.

For Dullea, that just isn’t enough.

"If they have those provisions, they should be sharing and training people on it. If they don't have them, they need to develop them," Dullea said.

Huntsville Utilities sent out notices of fibrotic work mid-October.

