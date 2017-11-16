Marshall County Christmas Coalition seeks additional sponsors

The Marshall County Christmas Coalition is seeking additional sponsors for their program.

They’ve been working for months now to assure children of less fortunate families in the county have gifts under the tree on Christmas morning. Beginning with a list of more than 1,800 children, they are now seeking sponsors for 329 children that remain on the list.

Beth Sprouse, director of the Marshall County Christmas Coalition, said people still have plenty of time to sponsor a child and the process is quite simple.

“What we would do here is we will give you the child's first name, their last initial, their age, their sex, their clothing sizes, shoes, and reasonable request that they made at the time of signup,” said Sprouse.

Registration can be done by visiting http://www.christmascoalition.org or by calling their office at 256-582-9998. You will then will receive a letter with all of the information you need to know about your child.

The requests are typically traditional ones you would find on any child's Christmas wish list, ranging from board games to Barbie dolls, sporting goods, and clothing.

If you want to help but are concerned you may not have enough time to shop for the items, or you’re homebound, they have assistance for you.

“It's pretty easy to be a sponsor, and we realize there's some folks that just simply cannot shop and would like to make a donation. And if you would like to make a donation, we do have volunteers that are willing to shop for these children,” said Sprouse.

Sprouse said they are confident they will find the remaining sponsors needed.

"It's going to happen. Ffolks in Marshall County are fabulous. We've always been able to do this. It's come close sometimes, but it always happens,” said Sprouse.

The Marshall County Christmas Coalition will be accepting sponsors through Dec. 1.

