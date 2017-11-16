Fatal shooting under investigation at Albertville mobile home park

Albertville police say a man was shot to death at Pleasant View Estates on Nov. 15, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

One person died in a shooting in Albertville, and police say the gunman may not face any charges.

Neighbors say the man had just left the park office when the confrontation occurred.

Albertville police responded to Pleasant View Estates off Mathis Mill Road on a shooting call that was made by the shooter just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors believe the victim was walking back to his home in the park after stopping by the office to get a drink out of the Coke machine.

Police say there was a confrontation between the victim and the shooter, in which Jason Myers was shot to death at the doorway of the shooter's home.

At this time, police believe it may be a justified shooting, but the evidence will be presented to a grand jury.

"The shooter, who we are not going to name right now, is very cooperative and he is not under arrest at this time, but he is cooperating with the investigation," said Albertville Assistant Police Chief JT Cartee.

Cartee said this incident remains under investigation.

